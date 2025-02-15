Ranveer Allahbadia News LIVE Updates: The Mumbai Police has asked podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, known as Beer Biceps, to appear before them on Saturday as part of a probe into his controversial remarks on a YouTube show, India's Got Latent. Earlier on Friday, teams of Mumbai and Assam police visited his residence but found the flat locked.

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, known as BeerBiceps, is facing legal and public backlash over his ‘will you watch your parents have sex’ question projected on comedian Samay Raina's show, India's Got Latent. On Friday, Ranveer Allahabadia also approached the Supreme Court to club multiple FIRs lodged against him across India over his recent inappropriate comments.

Ranveer Allahbadia's statement

In the viral video BeerBiceps, 31, is heard asking a contestant “Would you rather watch your parents have sex for the rest of your life, or would you join in once and stop it forever?"

Samay Raina deletes all episodes of India's Got Latent

On Wednesday, Samay Raina deleted all episodes of "India's Got Latent" from his YouTube channel. “Everything that is happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all Indias Got Latent videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly. Thank you," Raina shared on Instagram.