Popular YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia seems to be in deep trouble over his remarks on the India's Got Latent roast show.

The controversy over Allahbadia's remarks has now reached Parliament, and the Standing Committee on Information Technology is likely to issue a notice to Allahbadia, popularly known as ‘BeerBiceps.’ The panel is likely to summon the 31-year-old YouTuber to appear before it in connection with the controversy.

The development follows complaints from Members of Parliament and police against Allahbadia and comedian Samay Raina over the offensive remarks aired in an episode of the YouTube show India’s Got Latent. The episode has been since removed from YouTube, and Allabadia has apologised for the comments, but it has snowballed into a major controversy with a growing chorus seeking action against him and others.

In a short clip from the show, which is now viral, Allahbadia is heard asking a contestant inappropriate questions related to parents and sex life.

Here is what we know so far about the Ranveer Allahbadia YouTube video controversy:

1- After complaints from several MPs, a Parliamentary panel on Information Technology is discussing whether to summon Allahbadia, according to a report in NDTV. The podcaster may be issued a notice, summoning him before the panel to answer questions linked to the row, the report said.

Parliamentary panel to take up the matter 2- Members of the committee, including Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Sasmit Patra and Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, have expressed their intent to raise the issue in an upcoming meeting, reflecting the growing concern over the incident.

News18 quoted Patra as saying that there was a need for more stringent measures to prevent the use of disparaging language by influencers, especially given their young and impressionable audiences. “It is extremely unfortunate… I want stricter guidelines and stricter measures for such disparaging remarks that are used so loosely, especially when such young impressionable minds follow such YouTubers,” he said

Chaturvedi also criticised the use of abusive language under the guise of comedy. She highlighted Allahbadia’s significant influence and noted his previous interactions with prominent figures, saying, "Any abusive language in the name of comedy content crosses limits is not acceptable. You get a platform, that doesn't mean that you will utter anything. He is someone with millions of subscribers, and every political candidate has sat in his podcast. PM has given him an award... As a member of the standing committee of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, I will raise this issue," she said in a post on X.

3- The controversial ‘India's Got Latent’ episode by Ranveer Allahbadia has been removed from YouTube. “The ‘India Has Latent ’ episode on YouTube with obscene and perverse comments by Ranveer Allahbadia has been blocked following Government of India orders,” (sic) wrote Kanchan Gupta on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter). Gupta is Senior Advisor, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India.

4- Police complaints have been filed in Mumbai and Guwahati against Ranveer Allahbadia, comedian Samay Raina, influencer Apoorva Makhija, and others linked to the 'India's Got Latent' episode in which Allahbadia made the crass remarks. A team of Mumbai Police reached Allahabadia's residence on Tuesday, following the row over his comments.

5- Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the state police registered an FIR for promoting obscenity and engaging in a sexually explicit and vulgar discussion.

6-Several complaints have been filed against Allahbadia, who has 4.5 million Instagram followers and 1.05 crore YouTube subscribers in Mumbai. Police have said they are investigating the matter. Allahbadia and Raina have been asked to join the probe.

7-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also commented on the controversy saying action will be taken on individuals who cross limits in the name of freedom. "Everyone has freedom of speech but this freedom ends when we encroach upon others' freedom. Everyone has limits, if anyone crosses them, action will be taken," he said.

8-Allahbadia has apologised for the remarks, saying that comedy was not his forte and that he had a lapse in judgement. "My comment wasn't just inappropriate, it was not even funny. Comedy is not my forte, I am just here to say sorry," he said in a video message on Monday.

9-The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has demanded an "immediate ban" on the show along with legal action against those involved. The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has also sought the removal of YouTube videos with Ranveer Allahbadia's crass insinuations.