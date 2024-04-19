Active Stocks
Fri Apr 19 2024 15:56:00
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 162.10 1.31%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 963.20 -0.84%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 350.90 -0.14%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 424.80 1.40%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 281.70 0.54%
Business News/ News / Ranveer Singh flags risk of deepfake after AI video endorsing political party goes viral: 'Deepfake se bacho…'
BackBack

Ranveer Singh flags risk of deepfake after AI video endorsing political party goes viral: 'Deepfake se bacho…'

Livemint

After Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh has come forward to warn people about the misuse of deepfake AI, especially for the spread of misinformation

After Amir Khan, actor Ranveer Singh has flagged the risk of deepfake AI in spreading fake news. Recently, his deepfake AI video went viral on the internet criticising a political party.Premium
After Amir Khan, actor Ranveer Singh has flagged the risk of deepfake AI in spreading fake news. Recently, his deepfake AI video went viral on the internet criticising a political party.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh on Friday warned the public of the misuse of deepfake Artificial Intelligence (AI) after a fake video of the Bajirao Mastani actor went viral endorsing a political party during Lok Sabha elections voting phase 1. Earlier, a similar AI deepfake video of superstar Aamir Khan went viral on the internet, in which Lagaan actor can be seen favouring for a particular political party.

Reacting to his viral video, Ranveer Singh wrote on X, “Deepfake se bacho dostonnnn."

(More to come)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 19 Apr 2024, 07:31 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App