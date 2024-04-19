Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh on Friday warned the public of the misuse of deepfake Artificial Intelligence (AI) after a fake video of the Bajirao Mastani actor went viral endorsing a political party during Lok Sabha elections voting phase 1. Earlier, a similar AI deepfake video of superstar Aamir Khan went viral on the internet, in which Lagaan actor can be seen favouring for a particular political party.

Reacting to his viral video, Ranveer Singh wrote on X, “Deepfake se bacho dostonnnn."

(More to come)

