After Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh has come forward to warn people about the misuse of deepfake AI, especially for the spread of misinformation
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh on Friday warned the public of the misuse of deepfake Artificial Intelligence (AI) after a fake video of the Bajirao Mastani actor went viral endorsing a political party during Lok Sabha elections voting phase 1. Earlier, a similar AI deepfake video of superstar Aamir Khan went viral on the internet, in which Lagaan actor can be seen favouring for a particular political party.
Reacting to his viral video, Ranveer Singh wrote on X, “Deepfake se bacho dostonnnn."
(More to come)
