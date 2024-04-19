Hello User
Business News/ News / Ranveer Singh flags risk of deepfake after AI video endorsing political party goes viral: 'Deepfake se bacho…'

Ranveer Singh flags risk of deepfake after AI video endorsing political party goes viral: 'Deepfake se bacho…'

Livemint

After Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh has come forward to warn people about the misuse of deepfake AI, especially for the spread of misinformation

After Amir Khan, actor Ranveer Singh has flagged the risk of deepfake AI in spreading fake news. Recently, his deepfake AI video went viral on the internet criticising a political party.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh on Friday warned the public of the misuse of deepfake Artificial Intelligence (AI) after a fake video of the Bajirao Mastani actor went viral endorsing a political party during Lok Sabha elections voting phase 1. Earlier, a similar AI deepfake video of superstar Aamir Khan went viral on the internet, in which Lagaan actor can be seen favouring for a particular political party.

Reacting to his viral video, Ranveer Singh wrote on X, “Deepfake se bacho dostonnnn."

(More to come)

