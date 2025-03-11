Ranya Rao gold smuggling case: Friend who went to Dubai with her held, Karnataka court orders new probe in DGP’s role

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) took Tarun Kondaraju and presented him in court on Tuesday, according to ANI reports. Kondaraju had accompanied Telugu actor Ranya Rao in Dubai, who was recently arrested in connection with a gold smuggling case.

The Karnataka government has launched an inquiry into the alleged misuse of VIP airport protocol privileges by Rao. The probe will also examine any role played by her stepfather, Dr K Ramachandra Rao, and IPS officer and Director General of Police (DGP) in Karnataka.

The state's Additional Chief Secretary Gaurav Gupta will probe the DGP's potential role, a PTI report said.