The Congress government in Karnataka has withdrawn its order directing the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to probe possible lapses and dereliction of duty by police officers at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport in connection with Kannada actor Ranya Rao's gold smuggling case.]

The state police's CID was initially tasked with investigating protocol violations at the Airport. The state government's Home Ministry has now revoked the probe order, according to media reports.

Also Read | Bengaluru court reserves order on Ranya Rao’s bail plea in gold smuggling case

According to the government's order withdrawing the CID, Additional Chief Secretary Gaurav Gupta is already probing the possible role of Ranya's stepfather, K Ramachandra Rao, a DGP-rank officer, in the case.

Rao is currently serving as the Managing Director of the Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation.

CBI investigating the case The state government's move comes days after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the probe into the high-profile 14-kg gold smuggling case. Rao was arrested on March 3 at the Bengaluru international airport with 14 kgs of gold tucked into her clothes and under bandages. She was sent jail custody for 14 days after questioning by the state police.