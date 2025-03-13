Ranya Rao gold smuggling case: Karnataka govt withdraws CID probe into police role

In a surprising turn, the Karnataka government has withdrawn its order for a CID investigation into police conduct related to the gold smuggling case involving Kannada actor Ranya Rao.

Published13 Mar 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Ranya Rao(HT_PRINT)

The Congress government in Karnataka has withdrawn its order directing the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to probe possible lapses and dereliction of duty by police officers at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport in connection with Kannada actor Ranya Rao's gold smuggling case.]

The state police's CID was initially tasked with investigating protocol violations at the Airport. The state government's Home Ministry has now revoked the probe order, according to media reports.

According to the government's order withdrawing the CID, Additional Chief Secretary Gaurav Gupta is already probing the possible role of Ranya's stepfather, K Ramachandra Rao, a DGP-rank officer, in the case.

Rao is currently serving as the Managing Director of the Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation.

CBI investigating the case

The state government's move comes days after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the probe into the high-profile 14-kg gold smuggling case. Rao was arrested on March 3 at the Bengaluru international airport with 14 kgs of gold tucked into her clothes and under bandages. She was sent jail custody for 14 days after questioning by the state police.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)

Key Takeaways
  • The Karnataka government has retracted its directive for a CID investigation into police actions at the airport.
  • This decision raises concerns regarding police accountability in high-profile criminal cases.
  • The evolving nature of the story indicates potential further developments in the investigation.
First Published:13 Mar 2025, 07:00 AM IST
