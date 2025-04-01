Ranya Rao’s stepfather not directly involved in alleged gold smuggling case, aware of protocol assistance: Report

No evidence was found against the stepfather of Kannada actress Ranya Rao and Karnataka Director General of Police (DGP) K Ramachandra Rao over direct involvement in the alleged gold smuggling case. Ramachandra Rao was aware of the protocol assistance to Ranya Rao, according to a report by the Hindustan Times (HT) citing a government probe report.

The report prepared by additional chief secretary Gaurav Gupta was submitted to the Karnataka government on Thursday. It detailed all the allegations of misuse of police protocol and Ramachandra Rao's connection in the gold smuggling case.

"The findings indicate that while Ramachandra Rao was aware of protocol assistance being extended to Ranya Rao and that she had used his official car multiple times from the airport, there is no conclusive evidence proving he arranged it,” a senior official told HT.

“While he was aware of his daughter using the official car and the protocol. There was no evidence suggesting that they were being used for gold smuggling,” the official added.

However, the report stated that giving protocol services to a relative at the airport is against the civil service conduct rules, which is only for the official. The government will decide on taking action against Ramachandra Rao, the senior official said.

Previous allegation against Ramachandra Rao Ranya Rao's stepfather, has been serving as the Director General of police from October 2023. He is also the chairman and managing director of the Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited. During his tenure as the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Rao was involved in a large cash seizure.

Allegations against Ranya Rao On March 3, actress Ranya Rao was arrested at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru following her arrival from Dubai for possessing 14.2 kg of gold bars worth ₹12.5 crore.