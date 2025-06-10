Valuations high, but equity deals to pick up fuelled by mega IPOs: BofA Guenthardt
The depth of capital markets here is helping deals and IPOs go through, according to Peter Guenthardt, from Bank of America.
Inbound interest in Indian companies for mergers and acquisitions (M&As) will continue to be a challenge given the high valuations in the local market, Peter Guenthardt, head of Asia Pacific Global Corporate & Investment Banking at Bank of America, said in an interview with Mint. He feels that with the dust settling on the new tariff regimes, equity capital markets (ECM) activity in India is likely to bounce back with mega initial public offers (IPOs) hitting the street soon.