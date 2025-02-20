Rapido driver helps deliver baby mid-ride, netizens call him ‘a hero among us’

In a heartwarming display of selflessness, a Rapido driver in Gurugram went beyond his duty when he helped deliver a baby inside his vehicle. The incident unfolded when a man booked a ride for his cook, whose wife was in labour. As they rushed to the hospital, her pain became unbearable, and she delivered the baby in the vehicle itself.

The driver, showing incredible presence of mind and compassion, assisted the cook in safely delivering the baby. Without hesitation, he then transported the mother and newborn to the hospital, ensuring they received immediate medical care.

What makes this act even more remarkable is that the driver, despite the extraordinary circumstances, did not ask for any extra fare. He simply charged the amount shown in the app and quietly went on his way. His humility and kindness have since captured the internet’s attention.

Netizens on Reddit have widely praised the driver, calling him “a hero among us.” Many users have expressed admiration for his kindness, with some suggesting that he deserves a reward for his actions. His selfless gesture has sparked widespread appreciation online. This incident served as a reminder that in a world where people often act out of self-interest, this driver’s actions remind us that kindness still exists.

