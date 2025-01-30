Raftaar, the popular Bollywood rapper is making headlines after rumours surfaced that the 36-year-old id getting married again after his divorce. Recent photos and videos of Dilin Nair, who is famously known as Raftaar, have gone viral. In these viral images Raftaar is featured with fashion stylist Manraj Jawanda, which have ignited suspicions. These viral photos with Kolkata's fashion designer are reportedly from Raftaar's pre-wedding celebrations.

However, the dup has not made any official announcement yet. Raftaar fans were abuzz and excited after the viral images started doing the rounds, igniting curiosity. As the fans to eagerly await confirmation of their relationship status and future plans, let's find out more about the rapper's life. One of the photos show a card stating, “Dilin and Manraj's wedding.” On the card, the couple's initials are printed with a welcome message for guests.

Known for his work in Hindi, Punjabi, and Haryanvi music, Raftaar married Komal D. Vohra on December 1, 2016. However, their relationship turned sour few years after tying the knot and they ultimately separated after five years of marriage. Some reports and viral wedding invite suggest that the popular Indian rapper is preparing to get married once again.

Recently, several glimpses from the celebration caught social media attention, including one post congratulating Raftaar and his rumoured fiancée, Manraj Jawanda. Some photos provide a glimpse of the “Haldi ceremony.”

Raftaar tying the knot again? Raftaar hasn't directly addressed any of the rumours around his wedding, instead he made a cryptic post on his Instagram account. Reacting to the congratulatory messages from his fans, he shared a folded hands emoji with several evil eye emojis on his Instagram story.

Bollywood rapper Raftaar may be remarrying, as suggested by recent pre-wedding celebration photos