The Arabian Sea is calling, and this time for rare earths
India plans to seek UN approval to explore rare earths in the Arabian Sea, aiming to reduce reliance on China. The government is developing technologies for extraction and has identified polymetallic nodules containing valuable minerals in its allocated areas.
At a time when nations are scrambling for rare earths and critical minerals following the Chinese clampdown, India is preparing to approach a United Nations agency for permission to scout for them in the Arabian Sea. In parallel, the government is also working on the technologies to extract and process these vital raw materials.