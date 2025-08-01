The Arabian Sea is calling, and this time for rare earths

When asked whether India is extracting metals from the two already allocated areas, Ravichandran said that it requires technology for sweeping the metals from the seabed and then pumping. " We are developing a mining technology as we have to go to 4-5 km down the sea. We are able to sweep the metal with the technology, but we have some difficulty in pumping from deep bed as it has to be continuous. We are developing all these things," he said.