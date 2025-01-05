In a touching tribute, Sheikh Mohammed expressed his deep love for Sheikha Hind through a poem and dedicated his Accession Day to her. He celebrated her impact on Emirati society and highlighted her many humanitarian awards.

Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum dedicated his 19th Accession Day to his wife, Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, with a 'Thank You Sheikha Hind' campaign. However, the campaign was not enough to express Sheikh Mohammed's gratitude for the "most beautiful thing" in his life, his wife; therefore, the ruler released a rare and heartfelt video on Instagram, calling Sheikha Hind his "biggest wish".

Sheikh Mohammed, also the UAE's Vice President and Prime Minister, traditionally marks 4 January, the anniversary of his accession as Ruler of Dubai, by launching a national initiative, campaign, or transformative project.

However, this year, he said, he would like to dedicate the day to his wife: "My life partner, steadfast supporter, and the anchor of my life."

The “mother of the Sheikhs", the ruler said, has always been and will forever remain a devoted friend and companion and a source of boundless kindness.

“She embodies compassion, generosity and goodness. She is the pillar of my household, the foundation of our family, and my greatest support throughout my journey," he said, adding a “heartfelt prayer" for her.

"May God protect you, grant you happiness, and strengthen the bond of love between us," Sheikh Mohammed said, adding that Sheikha Hind is the beginning of his story and "its most cherished chapter".

"You are the soul of Dubai, its heartbeat, and its source of joy," he added.

Watch the rare video here:

Renowned for his love of poetry, Sheikh Mohammed shared a heartfelt Arabic poem for Sheikha Hind: "There's no one like you to me. No matter what happens, you will always remain the same, the most precious of humans. You are my first dream. The letters of your name have a secret in my heart."

Sheikh Mohammed concluded the tribute with a request; He urged everyone to remain loyal to those who truly deserve it – life partners and steadfast supporters.

He quoted Prophet Mohammed, saying, “The best among you are those who are best to their families."

'Thank You Sheikha Hind' campaign The 'Thank You Sheikha Hind' campaign celebrates Sheikha Hind's exceptional achievements, generosity, and inspiring role in strengthening Emirati family values, fostering social cohesion, and supporting raising their children. Sheikha Hind has spearheaded diverse initiatives that have profoundly impacted the lives of millions.

She has received numerous awards and honours in recognition of her distinguished efforts and initiatives, including the Arab First Lady Award for supporting women's causes and humanitarian work in 2006, the Golden Humanitarian Personality Award that forms part of the Watani Al Emarat Humanitarian Work Award in 2013, and the Lifetime Achievement Award of the Arab Women Awards programme in the UAE in 2014.

She was also honoured with the Distinguished Quran Personality Award in the first edition of the Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak International Holy Quran Competition in 2016 and the Arab Woman Award for Humanitarian Action in 2020. She was also named the Islamic Personality of the Year at the 27th Dubai International Holy Quran Award ceremony in 2024.