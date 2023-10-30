Rashtrapati Bhawan, North and South Block as well as vaious other historical monuments and official buildings all over the country were lighted in red colour on October 29.

Rashtrapati Bhawan, North and South Block as well as several other historical monuments and official buildings all over the country were lighted in red colour on October 29 evening in order to raise awareness about dyslexia, reported ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Every year International Dyslexia Awareness Month is observed in October. The theme for this year was ‘Go Red.’ Events and advocacy campaigns were planned around the theme. The goal of this event is to eliminate discrimination, raise public awareness, and eradicating the stigma attached to dyslexia and other learning disorders.

Also read: Kerala Blast LIVE Updates: 14-member medical team constituted to monitor situation In order to raise awareness a 'Walk4Dyslexia' was co-organised by the Changeinkk Foundation, UNESCO MGEIP, Orkids Foundation, and Soch Foundation on October 28 at Kartavya Path in New Delhi, as part of a country-wide campaign. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Secretary of the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Rajesh Aggarwal and Secretary of the Department of School Education and Literacy Sanjay Kumar inaugurated the Walk to reinforce the Government's commitment to celebrating diversity. Over 300 people participated in the Walk and were from different age groups and from all walks of life.

Rajesh Aggarwal said, "I am very happy to be walking alongside many bright children and other people today as we Walk4Dyslexia, Dyslexia has been recognized as one of the disabilities since 2016… be sensitive and be aware of the issues to ensure all children and adults get the best possible opportunities." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Andhra Pradesh trains collision LIVE Updates: Passenger train derails, 9 dead, 29 injured "We all are here to Walk4Dyslexia, there's a misconception that common is normal and we are here to celebrate diversity. We all are One for inclusion," Sanjay Kumar added.

More than 50 organisations come together for "Walk4Dyslexia" nationwide in more than 21 locations including Delhi, Orissa, Jharkhand, Mumbai, Kohima, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Kolkata, Jaipur, Bhopal, Chennai.

Founder of ChangeInkk Foundation Noopur Jhunjhunwala said, "As a parent of a dyslexic child, I find it heartwarming to witness the growing momentum in raising awareness about dyslexia year after year. The Speak4Dyslexia movement is no longer confined to the fringes of special education." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from ANI)

