Ratan Tata death: Maharashtra Cabinet urges Centre to award Bharat Ratna to late former chairman of Tata Group

Following legendry industrialist Ratan Tata's death on Wednesday, the Maharashtra cabinet on Thursday passed a resolution to urge Centre to confer ‘Bharat Ratna’ on the late former chairman of Tata Group.

Livemint
Published10 Oct 2024, 12:36 PM IST
Mint Image
Mint Image

Following legendry industrialist Ratan Tata's death on Wednesday, the Maharashtra cabinet on Thursday passed a resolution to urge Centre to confer ‘Bharat Ratna’ on the late former chairman of Tata Group. 

The Cabinet seeks to honour the 86-year-old businessman who made a major mark in the conglomerate's progress and significantly contributed to India's industry and social sector. Notably, the passed resolution will be submitted to centre govt for further approval.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:10 Oct 2024, 12:36 PM IST
Business NewsNewsRatan Tata death: Maharashtra Cabinet urges Centre to award Bharat Ratna to late former chairman of Tata Group

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    159.70
    01:00 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    0.7 (0.44%)

    Tata Power share price

    469.85
    01:00 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    8.95 (1.94%)

    Tata Motors share price

    930.60
    01:01 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -8.55 (-0.91%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    287.35
    01:01 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    4.85 (1.72%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    CG Power & Industrial Solutions share price

    821.55
    12:58 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    19.1 (2.38%)

    Page Industries share price

    44,072.85
    12:49 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    169.8 (0.39%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,810.00
    12:58 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -0.1 (-0.01%)

    Tech Mahindra share price

    1,638.00
    12:58 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -20.7 (-1.25%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Lupin share price

    2,173.90
    12:58 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -110.3 (-4.83%)

    Home First Finance Company India share price

    1,247.40
    12:58 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -58.85 (-4.51%)

    Ambuja Cements share price

    585.25
    12:58 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -22.5 (-3.7%)

    RITES share price

    313.90
    12:58 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -10.7 (-3.3%)
    More from Top Losers

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price

    4,467.50
    12:58 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    381.35 (9.33%)

    Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers share price

    1,785.00
    12:58 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    147.85 (9.03%)

    Hitachi Energy India share price

    15,571.65
    12:56 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    1019.1 (7%)

    Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertil share price

    182.55
    12:58 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    11.55 (6.75%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,695.00-760.00
      Chennai
      76,701.00-760.00
      Delhi
      76,853.00-760.00
      Kolkata
      76,705.00-760.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.