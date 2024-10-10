Ratan Tata death: Maharashtra Cabinet urges Centre to award Bharat Ratna to late former chairman of Tata Group

Following legendry industrialist Ratan Tata's death on Wednesday, the Maharashtra cabinet on Thursday passed a resolution to urge Centre to confer ‘Bharat Ratna’ on the late former chairman of Tata Group.
The Cabinet seeks to honour the 86-year-old businessman who made a major mark in the conglomerate's progress and significantly contributed to India's industry and social sector. Notably, the passed resolution will be submitted to centre govt for further approval.
