Business News/ News / Ratan Tata death: Maharashtra Cabinet urges Centre to award Bharat Ratna to late former chairman of Tata Group
BREAKING NEWS

Ratan Tata death: Maharashtra Cabinet urges Centre to award Bharat Ratna to late former chairman of Tata Group

Livemint

Following legendry industrialist Ratan Tata's death on Wednesday, the Maharashtra cabinet on Thursday passed a resolution to urge Centre to confer ‘Bharat Ratna’ on the late former chairman of Tata Group.

Mint Image

The Cabinet seeks to honour the 86-year-old businessman who made a major mark in the conglomerate's progress and significantly contributed to India's industry and social sector. Notably, the passed resolution will be submitted to centre govt for further approval.

