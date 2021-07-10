Ratan is regarded as a legend in the Indian corporate sector. He once has been at the helm of one of biggest conglomerates in the country. However, if given a choice, this doyen of Indian business world would have chosen a different profession.

In a video interview, Tata revealed that he went to Cornell University for a degree in architecture back in 1959, a profession that inspired and motivated him. He even worked as an architect for two years after graduating but his father wanted him to be a engineer. After two years into studying to become an engineer, he realised that architecture was his true calling.

“I never regretted being an architect. I only regret that I was not able to practice it for long," he said in a video interview.

In this interview, Tata mentioned that he would have tried to become a successful architect if he wasn't leading Tata Sons.

The 83-year-old business magnate said that the skills he garnered as an architect helped him in his later years, especially the ones that deal with putting things together and inculcate a sense of humanism.

"The sensitivity that you create as an architect, the ability to put things together, the ability to run a project on the basis of a budget, the intricacies of different materials coming together, all those things are well taught in an architectural curriculum," Tata said.

The former Tata Sons chairman also stated that one would be amiss to believe that someone with an architecture degree is not well-equipped to do business.

During the interview, in response to a question about what he wants his legacy to be, Tata said that he wants to be remembered for making a difference.





