Ratan Tata’s aide Shantanu Naidu named ‘Social Impact Leader’ at Google summit

Shantanu Naidu, a close aide to industrialist Ratan Tata and General Manager at Tata Motors, has been recognised with the title of ‘Social Impact Leader of the Year 2025’ at the prestigious Viksit Bharat 2047 - Google for Education Summit. The event, held at Google’s office, celebrated individuals driving meaningful change in education and social development across Ind

Naidu, who belongs to a family that has been associated with the Tata Group for five generations, shared the moment on Instagram with a heartfelt caption via @socktalks.tv.

“The short story is, tiny award, took Amma with me, made a bunch of inspiring friends,” he wrote, along with photos from the event.

He shared the stage with prominent personalities including Aman Gupta, Suniel Shetty, and Raj Shamani, and used the opportunity to reflect on India’s growing ecosystem of school-based entrepreneurship.

“I never thought the push for school-based entrepreneurs would be so fiery in India. And clearly, there are some ridiculously inspiring people here that are prepared to roll their sleeves up,” he said.

Naidu, who is also known for his animal welfare initiative “Motopaws” and for assisting Mr Tata in various philanthropic endeavours, was lauded online for his continued dedication to social causes.

The post, shared on July 8, has received over 2 lakh likes, with users praising his humility and leadership.

“Well done! We need more young people on the ground being leaders,” one user commented.

“Heartiest congratulations! Your vision for a better India is truly inspiring,” wrote another.

"You’ve earned every bit of this. Proud! Congratulations!Your Amma beside you makes this moment even sweeter, she’s absolutely lovely and must be so proud," the third user wrote.