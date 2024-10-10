Ratan Tata’s last rites to be performed with full state honours: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

  • Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced that veteran industrialist Ratan Tata, who died at Mumbai hospital on Wednesday, will be accorded a state funeral.

Livemint
Updated10 Oct 2024, 01:54 AM IST
File Photo of Tata Sons Chairman Ratan Tata
File Photo of Tata Sons Chairman Ratan Tata (AP)

Ratan Tata Passes Away: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday announced that industrialist Ratan Tata, who passed away on Wednesday night, will be accorded a state funeral.

Veteran industrialist and Tata Group’s chairman emeritus died at a Mumbai hospital. He was 86.

A recipient of Padma Vibhushan, he breathed his last at south Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital.

Ratan Tata Death News Live Updates:

Also Read | Anand Mahindra ‘unable’ to accept Ratan Tata’s demise: ‘’Legends never die’’

Stating that everyone will always remember the determination shown by him after the 2008 Mumbai attack, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said, “His firm decisions, courageous attitude and social commitment will always be remembered. The last rites of late Ratanji Tata will be performed with full state honours.”

CM Eknath Shinde, who also visited Breach Candy Hospital to pay respects to Ratan Tata said, "Gem of India Ratan Tata is no more, this is very sad news for everyone. A large number of people were inspired and motivated by him. He is the pride of Maharahstra. He helped thousands of people. Ratan Tata was the Kohinoor of our country. He has contributed immensely to the nation. He was a 'desh bhakt' and 'desh premi'."

Also Read | ‘Ratan Tata left lasting mark’: Rahul, Mamata, Amit Shah mourn icon’s demise

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said that Ratan Tata was not just a successful businessman but a great human being because of the work he did for the nation and the society. He built a brand that gave our nation a global image, and his demise is a big loss for the country.

In a statement, Tata's family said,"We his brothers, sisters, and family take solace and comfort in the outpouring of love and respect from all who admired him. While he is no longer with us in person, his legacy of humility, generosity and purpose will continue to inspire future generations."

Also Read | PM Modi mourns Ratan Tata’s demise: ’Visionary leader, unwavering commitment… ’

In a statement, Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran said, "It is with a profound sense of loss that we bid farewell to Ratan Naval Tata, a truly uncommon leader whose immeasurable contributions have shaped not only the Tata Group but also the very fabric of our nation.”

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:10 Oct 2024, 01:54 AM IST
Business NewsNewsRatan Tata’s last rites to be performed with full state honours: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    159.00
    03:59 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    -0.55 (-0.34%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    164.75
    03:58 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    0.35 (0.21%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    128.90
    03:58 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    2.1 (1.66%)

    Ashok Leyland share price

    222.05
    03:59 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    -0.45 (-0.2%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Divis Laboratories share price

    5,972.90
    03:29 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    425.9 (7.68%)

    Lloyds Metals & Energy share price

    982.00
    03:29 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    52.2 (5.61%)

    Cipla share price

    1,681.05
    03:48 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    40.45 (2.47%)

    Infosys share price

    1,953.90
    03:50 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    5.4 (0.28%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Bank Of Maharashtra share price

    54.79
    03:56 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    -2.22 (-3.89%)

    Vodafone Idea share price

    9.19
    03:58 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    -0.31 (-3.26%)

    ITC share price

    491.80
    03:55 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    -16.1 (-3.17%)

    Tata Communications share price

    1,950.15
    03:52 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    -54.95 (-2.74%)
    More from Top Losers

    Gujarat Ambuja Exports share price

    142.45
    03:59 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    12 (9.2%)

    RITES share price

    324.60
    03:56 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    24 (7.98%)

    Divis Laboratories share price

    5,972.90
    03:29 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    425.9 (7.68%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,935.20
    03:52 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    118.05 (6.5%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,455.000.00
      Chennai
      77,461.000.00
      Delhi
      77,613.000.00
      Kolkata
      77,465.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.