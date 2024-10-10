Ratan Tata’s life at a glance- from early days to Jaguar, Land Rover and Nano age | In pics

Ratan Tata, a pivotal figure in global business, passed away at 86. He made it possible for Tata Group to build and sustain a $165 billion empire known for its diverse products and significant acquisitions.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published10 Oct 2024, 10:42 AM IST
Ratan Tata stepping out from the company's new Nano car during its launch at the 9th Auto Expo in New Delhi January 10, 2008, while he was Tata Group Chairman.
Ratan Tata stepping out from the company’s new Nano car during its launch at the 9th Auto Expo in New Delhi January 10, 2008, while he was Tata Group Chairman.(REUTERS)

Ratan Tata, one of the world's most influential industrialists, who helmed over 30 companies that operated in over 100 countries across six continents, passed away on October 9 at the age of 86. 

The legendary business icon inherited one of India’s oldest conglomerates but never featured on any list of billionaires. He steered the nation and his company through a string of eye-catching deals, ultimately transforming it into a global empire.

The corporate titan, known for his love for animals, especially dogs, expressed gratitude to four dogs and their owners in one of his last Instagram posts. This message was in response to his earlier Insta post asking for help for a seven-month-old dog at his animal shelter that needed a blood transfusion. His empathy and sensitivity were evident through his social media posts, which he often used to place stray dogs in loving homes.

Also Read | Ratan Tata death news: How America mourned his death

Here are a few pictures encapsulating Ratan Tata's legendary life:

Calling Ratan Tata “a truly uncommon leader,” Tata Group Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran, in his statement following his death, said the “immeasurable contributions” of the former chairman of Tata Sons “have shaped not only the Tata Group but also the very fabric of our nation”.

Also Read | Ratan Tata: Business tycoon to philanthropist icon—a look at his life and legacy

Ratan Tata served as chairman of Tata Group for more than two decades and played a crucial role in the rapid expansion of the 156-year-old business house, which generated a whopping $165 billion in revenue for the year ending March 2024.

Also Read | Ratan Tata’s boardroom battles — from taking the helm in 1991 to Cyrus Mistry

The conglomerate manufactures a wide range of products, including steel, cars, coffee, salt and software. It introduced India’s first super app, Tata Neu, and also operates several aviation businesses, namely Air India, Air India Express and Tata SIA Airlines (Vistara).

Under Ratan Tata’s stewardship, the conglomerate took over Anglo-Dutch steel manufacturer Corus Group Plc in 2007. Other significant takeovers included the purchase of elite British car brands Jaguar and Land Rover in 2008 from the Ford Motor Company.

Throughout his career, Ratan Tata remained untouched by controversies.

Born in Mumbai on December 28, 1937, Rata Tata never married and had no children. His grandmother became his primary caretaker when he was 10 years old, after his parents, Naval and Sooni Tata, divorced. After graduating from the Cornell University College of Architecture he joined Tata in 1961.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:10 Oct 2024, 10:42 AM IST
Business NewsNewsRatan Tata’s life at a glance- from early days to Jaguar, Land Rover and Nano age | In pics

      Popular in News

