Ratan Tata, a pivotal figure in global business, passed away at 86. He made it possible for Tata Group to build and sustain a $165 billion empire known for its diverse products and significant acquisitions.

The corporate titan, known for his love for animals, especially dogs, expressed gratitude to four dogs and their owners in one of his last Instagram posts. This message was in response to his earlier Insta post asking for help for a seven-month-old dog at his animal shelter that needed a blood transfusion. His empathy and sensitivity were evident through his social media posts, which he often used to place stray dogs in loving homes.

Calling Ratan Tata “a truly uncommon leader," Tata Group Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran, in his statement following his death, said the “immeasurable contributions" of the former chairman of Tata Sons “have shaped not only the Tata Group but also the very fabric of our nation".

Ratan Tata served as chairman of Tata Group for more than two decades and played a crucial role in the rapid expansion of the 156-year-old business house, which generated a whopping $165 billion in revenue for the year ending March 2024.

The conglomerate manufactures a wide range of products, including steel, cars, coffee, salt and software. It introduced India’s first super app, Tata Neu, and also operates several aviation businesses, namely Air India, Air India Express and Tata SIA Airlines (Vistara).

Under Ratan Tata’s stewardship, the conglomerate took over Anglo-Dutch steel manufacturer Corus Group Plc in 2007. Other significant takeovers included the purchase of elite British car brands Jaguar and Land Rover in 2008 from the Ford Motor Company.

Throughout his career, Ratan Tata remained untouched by controversies.