Rates Are Up. We’re Just Starting to Feel the Heat.

In the decade before the Covid-19 pandemic , governments, businesses and households became addicted to low interest rates, gorging on debt to fund everything from expensive new cars to crisis-fighting stimulus and leveraged buyouts.

That era was a product of the sluggish, low-inflation environment that prevailed after the 2007-09 global financial crisis, and now it is over. As investors have come to that realization in recent weeks, long-term bond yields have risen to 15-year highs. The Federal Reserve’s federal-funds rate averaged 0.5% from 2009 through 2021. Today it is between 5.25% and 5.5% and markets think it will be around 3.5% for the next decade.

As yet, this has caused little distress. Growth is chugging along, and even the interest-sensitive housing sector seems to have a second wind.

The effects will come; just wait. In the first year of the pandemic, many borrowers locked in low-cost funding for many years, effectively delaying any day of reckoning. As that debt matures, higher interest costs will start to bite, unless rates unexpectedly fall back to their old lows.

Among the most exposed: taxpayers. Federal debt held by the public rocketed from 35% of gross domestic product at the end of 2007 to 93% in the first quarter of this year as Uncle Sam borrowed first to bail out banks, then to prop up growth, then to cut taxes, then cushion the economy from the pandemic, and now to support manufacturing.

The burden of that debt has been relatively low because the Treasury could borrow so cheaply. But 67% of the debt matures within five years, according to TD Securities. TD estimates the U.S. pays an average rate of 3.4% on that debt, well below current interest rates.

In the private sector, banks were the first casualty. Three regional lenders collapsed earlier this year, squeezed between the falling market value of loans they made and bonds they bought when rates were lower, and depositors fleeing to higher-yielding investment alternatives.

American corporations could be next. “In 2020, we had these very unique circumstances where companies didn’t know if the economy would be shut down for another year or how long the Fed’s intervention in the corporate-debt market would last, and they issued a huge amount of debt," said David Mericle, chief U.S. economist at Goldman Sachs. This has insulated them from the need to refinance as rates have risen in the past year.

That is going to change. As that debt is refinanced, corporate interest expenses will rise, which can in turn limit companies’ ability to spend, research and hire.

Individuals meanwhile are already paying higher rates on credit cards and car loans. Interest expense, excluding mortgages, consumed 2.2% of personal income in July, up about a percentage point in two years.

Because most homeowners in recent years exploited the lowest mortgage rates in a generation, the effective rate on outstanding mortgage debt had only crept up to 3.6% in the second quarter—even as the rate on new mortgages shot up to 6.5%, according to Freddie Mac—a historically wide spread.

To avoid paying that higher rate homeowners are staying put. That can’t go on forever: Almost everyone eventually has to move, and as they do, interest will consume more of household incomes.

Still, one person’s debt is another person’s asset. As borrowers wince under the pressure of rising costs, many retirees and other will celebrate finally being able to earn a safe return above the rate of inflation.

Here’s our survey of who stands to lose—and in some cases, win—as interest rates stay high in the years ahead.

Households

Homes and cars are two of the biggest purchases households make, and higher rates are hitting buyers of each on different timelines.

Swiftly rising rates have already made some homeowners reluctant to sell their properties and give up the superlow mortgage rate they locked in a couple of years ago. These golden-handcuff mortgages are one factor limitingthe inventory of homes on the market and driving down home sales. In July, U.S. buyers were choosing from 1.1 million listings of existing homes, down from 1.9 million in July 2019, according to the National Association of Realtors.

The new-car market may have its own golden-handcuff problem—it just hasn’t hit yet, said Tyson Jominy, a vice president at J.D. Power.

Car buyers tend to trade in their vehicles five to seven years after purchasing them, which means that drivers who got low-rate loans in 2020 and 2021 are still happily out on the road. But in 2025 and beyond, many of them will return to the market and may have to contend with higher rates.

The average monthly car payment jumped $151 between June 2019 and June 2023, and higher rates on auto loans account for only $16 of the increase, according to J.D. Power. But that figure is expected to rise in coming years, and many consumers will either absorb higher payments, opt for more-modest vehicles, or squeeze more miles out of cars they bought with lower-interest loans.

Marjorie Radlo-Zandi bought an SUV in 2016 with a 3% loan and wants to trade it in, but not in today’s market, since dealers have less selection, prices have shot up, and her interest rate would be twice as high.

Radlo-Zandi, an investor and board member in Lexington, Mass., said she can’t bear to buy a new car even though maintaining hers has become a nuisance. She has taken it in for repairs five times this year, at a cost of $6,000, and has had to learn how to fill up the car’s oil herself because it mysteriously started guzzling the substance. She now drives around with two spare quarts of it behind the front seats.

“I’m hoping I can squeak by for this year," Radlo-Zandi said. She aims to delay her purchase until at least 2024.

Commercial real estate

Low interest rates gave the U.S. economy a lot of new real-estate businesses it probably didn’t need. A.I.-powered house flipping, luxury timeshare startups, apps and platforms for everything from bidding on rent to showing office tenants where the conference room is—they all emerged from a seemingly endless stream of cheap money that no longer exists. Some may not survive.

But the more tried-and-true property businesses of old, like builders, office-building landlords and hoteliers, relied on large helpings of cheap debt, too. They are reckoning with the reality that cash costs a whole lot more now. More than $1.5 trillion in commercial-property loans come due by the end of 2025, and refinancing that debt will be a drain on profits for many property owners, while a possible bankruptcy trigger for some others.

Worse for landlords is that the banks they depend on for loans are already dealing with a lot of bad property debt on their books. Real-estate investment trusts that specialize in property lending aren’t lending anything at all. The Mortgage Bankers Association predicts commercial-property lending will have fallen 38% by the end of this year, when compared with 2022. Some worry that once-reliable sources of credit will be unwilling to return to their previous levels of lending any time soon, leaving property owners high and dry.

A protracted landlord-banker impasse will work in favor of newly formed debt funds that raise private-equity capital to make new loans, and which plan to step in and lend to property owners for as long as banks stay on the sidelines. These funds are hoping to reap profits in part by refinancing the debt of investors who borrowed during times of lower interest rates, said Vicky Schiff, chief executive of Avrio Management, which launched a debt fund this year “with an eye towards what could go wrong." Targets of such funds include underwater speculators that bought low and middle-income apartment buildings, mostly with floating-rate loans that they now can’t pay down.

Corporate borrowers

U.S. companies have $600 billion in corporate debt set to mature this year, a total that will grow to more than $1 trillion a year from 2025 until 2028.

That stark data from Goldman Sachs points to a financial cliff that is coming for American corporations, which executives are trying to navigate by extending the dates their debts come due, refinancing borrowings or managing cash reserves.

What’s at stake? The debt loads, coupled with the rising costs of new financing for companies, may cut into corporate profits, investor returns, spending on new ideas, hiring—and could lead to less-healthy balance sheets. Some analysts say there could be a swath of corporate credit-rating downgrades ahead.

Many businesses are trying to strike their refinancing rates at just the right moment—when investors are feeling optimistic about the economy and willing to lend. Beauty and fragrance giant Coty, for example, in July was able to refinance its $2 billion revolving credit facility, extending its maturity to July 2028. The New York-based company, which includes brands from CoverGirl makeup to Burberry fragrances, watched market conditions closely, and Chief Financial Officer Laurent Mercier said he would have postponed the move if rates climbed too high.

With market conditions where they are and higher rates ahead, he said, even just a month later “would be more difficult."

Similarly, Wyndham Hotels took advantage of a narrow window in the second quarter to refinance a $1.1 billion term-loan facility set to mature in May 2025, the company’s CFO said on its most recent earnings call. That debt was replaced by a new term loan of the same amount set to mature in May 2030, a move that helped the company reduce debt payments over the next three years.

Against this backdrop, companies will need to think differently about how they manage their cash. They will need not only to consider debt payments, but how they invest their cash and how much to keep liquid.

New York-based Tradeweb CFO Sara Furber, for example, prioritized the online bond-trading company’s cash positions more than a year ago.

“As we think about a higher-interest-rate environment, the first thing is to figure out where all the cash is and make sure it’s not trapped," said Furber, referring to strategies to free up investible cash.

Retirees

Retirees living on a fixed income have been squeezed by inflation. Higher rates provide some relief.

Years of anemic returns in the bond market pushed many baby boomers to keep most of their portfolios in stocks. Now they have more options.

Better returns on savings accounts, CDs, money markets and bonds give older Americans low-risk ways to stretch their nest eggs further.

If they haven’t already paid off their home mortgages, retirees also have an incentive to stay put since they were able to lock in much lower rates earlier.

June Dever feels like she’s won the lottery.

Dever, who is not a fan of the stock market, is finally earning a return that helps her feel more secure about retirement.

The 75-year-old retired entrepreneur from Westfield, Ind., recently invested about $30,000 in a 3-year CD earning more than 5%. That is far above the top nationally available annual percentage yield on a 3-year CD of 0.96% as of Sept. 2,2020, according to Bankrate.com.

“The saver is finally rewarded," she said.

For many older Americans, it had not been possible to make ends meet on interest payments alone.

Still, like everything else with rising rates, there is a flip side of the coin. While returns are rising, the cost of debt is also surging, especially a problem for retirees with variable-rate loans. This also makes it tougher for younger people to borrow money at reasonable rates.

In the case of retirees, many feel obligated to provide financial support to their children and grandchildren. This runs the risk of depleting retirees’ nest eggs.

“Boomer retirees are increasingly becoming the Bank of Mom and Dad out of necessity," said Marcus Kerner, 69, in West Glacier, Mont.

Banks

Deposits are the fuel for the banking industry. And as fuel prices go up, banks are going to have to adjust. For the many years of superlow interest rates, banks enjoyed the benefit of very cheap deposits. People grumbled about their banks paying paltry interest rates on their savings or checking accounts, but with few alternatives that also offered the safety of government deposit insurance, stashing cash in a bank was basically the default option.

This also changed how banks could use money. When banks weren’t paying much to get funding, they didn’t have to work that hard to make money with your money. They could park it in things likelonger-term U.S. Treasurys, which paid a low but at least higher interest rate than what deposits cost. During the Covid-19 pandemic, some banks made this investment in huge amounts, using a flood of deposit cash coming from stimulus checks and excess savings to buy Treasurys and other government-backed bonds. They could also fund mortgage loans at incredibly low interest rates.

But as interest rates rise, the equation is changing. For depositors, alternatives like money-market funds or short-term Treasury bills offer significant yields. That means banks will have to compete to keep attracting money by raising their own interest rates.

This pressure can be offset if banks are able to earn much higher interest rates, too. But that isn’t so easy. Those low-yielding government bonds and mortgages are still on banks’ books, losing value and depressing banks’ earnings. That was one of the sparks of the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and others.

Banks can now charge a lot more for loans like credit cards. But some analysts worry consumers won’t be able to keep up with those higher monthly payments, especially if people’s incomes drop or grow more slowly.

Over time, higher rates can play to banks’ advantage. Deposits should still be cheaper than what rivals like “fintech" startups or private-credit firms will pay for funding in this new world. But as with any industry, higher fuel prices just make doing business a lot more complicated.