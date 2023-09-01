Rates Are Up. We’re Just Starting to Feel the Heat.
The Wall Street Journal 11 min read 01 Sep 2023, 02:08 PM IST
- Homeowners. Car buyers. Landlords. Big businesses. Here’s who stands to lose—and in some surprising cases, win—as interest rates stay high in the years ahead.
In the decade before the Covid-19 pandemic, governments, businesses and households became addicted to low interest rates, gorging on debt to fund everything from expensive new cars to crisis-fighting stimulus and leveraged buyouts.
