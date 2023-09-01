Rates Are Up. We’re Just Starting to Feel the Heat.

This also changed how banks could use money. When banks weren’t paying much to get funding, they didn’t have to work that hard to make money with your money. They could park it in things likelonger-term U.S. Treasurys, which paid a low but at least higher interest rate than what deposits cost. During the Covid-19 pandemic, some banks made this investment in huge amounts, using a flood of deposit cash coming from stimulus checks and excess savings to buy Treasurys and other government-backed bonds. They could also fund mortgage loans at incredibly low interest rates.