Rath Yatra 2025 devotees flee as 3 elephants run amok during Jagannath Yatra, terrifying video caught on camera

Three elephants lost control during the Jagannath Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad, leading to panic among the crowd. A video shows one elephant running towards the road, but it was soon brought under control by authorities.

Published27 Jun 2025, 11:50 AM IST
Three elephants disrupt Jagannath Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.
Three elephants lost control during the Jagannath Rath Yatra today in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, reported PTI. A video of the incident has appeared online, showing one of the elephants, decked up for the festivities, running towards the road. 

People rushed to save themselves, and others attempted to stop the elephant. It was quickly brought under control and taken away. According to ANI, teams of the Fire Department, doctors, and police were present at the location.

