Rath Yatra 2025: Over 500 devotees injured while pulling the Taladhwaja Chariot in Odisha's Puri

Rath Yatra 2025: Over 500 devotees were reportedly injured during the annual Rath Yatra festival in Odisha’s Puri, on Friday, June 27, after massive crowds surged forward to pull the Taldhwaja Chariot, which is the chariot of Lord Balabhadra.

At least eight are reported to be in critical condition, while several have been hospitalised following the incident, reported News 18.

The injuries occurred during the ceremonial pulling of the Taladhwaja Chariot — when devotees rushed to grab the chariot's ropes leading to a stampede-like situation — injuring hundreds.