Ratha Saptami 2024: From date, history, significance to festivities, all you need to know
Ratha Saptami, also known as Magha Saptami, is being celebrated today, February 16. It marks the birth anniversary of Lord Surya and is celebrated with rituals and fasting.
Ratha Saptami also known as Magha Saptami is being celebrated today, February 16 this year. Ratha Saptami is an auspicious Hindu festival that marks the birth anniversary of Lord Surya. Highlighting the word, Ratha Saptami, ‘Ratha’ implies chariot and ‘Saptami’ implies the seventh day. Ratha Saptami falls on saptami or seventh day during the Shukla Paksha of the Magha month.