Ratha Saptami also known as Magha Saptami is being celebrated today, February 16 this year. Ratha Saptami is an auspicious Hindu festival that marks the birth anniversary of Lord Surya. Highlighting the word, Ratha Saptami, ‘Ratha’ implies chariot and ‘Saptami’ implies the seventh day. Ratha Saptami falls on saptami or seventh day during the Shukla Paksha of the Magha month. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Bharat Bandh today: Farmers to participate in 'chakka jam'; next round of talks on 18 Feb. 10 points Date and time This year Ratha Saptami 2024 is being celebrated on February 16.

Ratha Saptami Shubh Muhurat Saptami Tithi begins - 10:12 am on Feb 15, 2024 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shubh Muhurat to take bath on Ratha Saptami - 5:17 am to 6:59 am

Civil Dawn on Ratha Saptami - 6:35 am

Observational Sunrise time on Ratha Saptami - 6:59 am {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Saptami Tithi Ends - 8:54 am on Feb 16, 2024

Also read: Top news of the day: From farmers' call for Bharat Bandh to India vs England test match Day 2, all you must track today History The worship of Sun goes back to the ancient times and also finds mention in ancient scriptures such as Vedas. As per folklore and several legends it is believed that sage Kashyapa and his wife Aditi were blessed with the incarnation of Lord Surya who was one of the Adityas. Another legend claims that a king called Yashovarma prayed to Lord for blessing him with a son as he had no heir to his reign. Meanwhile, his prayers were answered and a son was born to him but he turned out to be terminally ill. The king performed Ratha Saptami pooja (worship) to get rid of his past sins on being advised by a saint King's son recovered after performing the rituals and hence went on to rule the kingdom.

Also read: Bank holidays in February 2024: Is today, February 14 a holiday? Significance The belief around Ratha Saptami festival revolves around the popular folklore that Sun God Surya begins his journey towards northern hemisphere riding in a ratha or chariot drawn by seven horses. The day is also celebrated as Surya Jayanti as it is considered to be the day of Lord Surya's birth. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: China stocks in Hong Kong slide as market reopens from holiday Ratha Saptami celebrates the beginning of spring season as Lord Surya starts his journey towards the north and marks the beginning of harvest season. Farmers across the country head to sun temples seeking blessings of Lord Surya.

Festivities On this day people worship Sun God that is believed to bring good luck and cleanse one of their sins. Devotees wake up early in the morning, offer arghya to the rising sun and observe a day-long fast on this day. Farmers pray for a bountiful harvest and favourable weather conditions throughout the year. This day serves as a momentous occasion to express gratitude towards Sun that illuminated the entire world with its warmth and brightness, that also makes life possible on earth. Ratha Saptami is the perfect occasion to donate clothes and food to the poor and pray for longevity, prosperity and good health.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!