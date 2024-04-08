Rats ate it!: Police to court after 10kg cannabis and 9 kg marijuana go missing from police station
In a bizarre incident, rats ate 9 kg marijuana and 10 kg of cannabis after the confiscated drug item went missing from police station
Around 10 kg of cannabis and 9 kg of marijuana kept inside a Jharkhand police station were eaten by rats, police personnel told the court on Saturday. In a surprising event, the nearly 21 kg of drug confiscated and stored at the station was destroyed making it difficult for the police to present the proof in front of the court.