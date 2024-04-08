In a bizarre incident, rats ate 9 kg marijuana and 10 kg of cannabis after the confiscated drug item went missing from police station

Around 10 kg of cannabis and 9 kg of marijuana kept inside a Jharkhand police station were eaten by rats, police personnel told the court on Saturday. In a surprising event, the nearly 21 kg of drug confiscated and stored at the station was destroyed making it difficult for the police to present the proof in front of the court. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The police informed the matter to a court in the district, an advocate associated with the case concerned told PTI on Sunday. After the district court directed the officer in charge of Rajganj police station to produce the bhang and ganja seized six years ago, the police submitted a report to the Principal District and Sessions Judge Ram Sharma on Saturday.

The report said that the narcotics substance was destroyed by the rats inside the makhana (store) of the police station. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Consifcate drugs were kept at the police station since 2018 On December 14, 2018, police arrested one Shambhu Prasad Agrawal and his son with 10 kg of bhang and nine kg of Ganja. After they were arrested, an FIR was also registered against the two at Rajganj police station.

After the case was registered, the trial court appointed Jayprakash Prasad as the Investigating Officer in the case and asked him to produce the confiscated items in front of the court on April 6. However, the police failed to produce the item because it was destroyed by rats over the years.

On the failure to produce the confiscated drugs in front of the court, the defence lawyer of Prasad said that a fake case had been framed against his client. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Prasad appeared in the court on Saturday with an application of the Rajganj police station officer in charge saying that rats destroyed all confiscated material," the defence lawyer in the case, Abhay Bhatt, told PTI.

