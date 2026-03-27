Ravichandran Ashwin returns to IPL after last year's retirement; CSK's two-time former champion bowler dons new hat

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bowler Ravichandran Ashwin has made a return to the Indian Premier League (IPL), which starts on Saturday, but in a brand new role, in the form of a commentator. Ashwin, who has played his first seven seasons with CSK, went to Punjab Kings, Rising Pune Supergiant, Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals, before returning to CSK in 2025.
The veteran spinner announced his retirement from IPL in August last year. In the list of commentators announced by the host broadcasters, Ashwin has been named under the Hindi category, along the likes of Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, Sunil Gavaskar among others.
Among the retired Indian cricketers, Ashwin has a strong social media presence, including 1.83 million subscribers on YouTube itself, providing expert opinions on the game. Not just expert opinions, Ashwin goes deep while analysing a team of an individual player. Overall, the IPL 2026 will be broadcast and live streamed in 12 languages.
Ashwin made his IPL debut in 2009 and went on to play 221 games for five different teams, taking 187 wickets. The right-arm off-spinner was a part of CSK's IPL-winning teams in 2010 and 2011, and played a crucial part with 13 and 20 wickets respectively.
The highlight of Ashwin's IPL career was in the 2011 edition where he finished among the top five bowlers. In the final that year, Ashwin took three wickets for just 16 runs in his four overs to guide CSK to a 58-run win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M Chidambaram Stadium.
Besides the 2011 edition, Ashwin excelled with 15 wickets in 2013 (for CSK) and 2019 (Punjab Kings). In the 2023 edition, Ashwin scalped 14 wickets for Rajasthan Royals. With the bat, Ashwin scored 833 runs in IPL.
He called it quits on August 27, 2025, after finishing his career as the fifth-highest wicket-taker in IPL. “Special day and hence a special beginning. They say every ending will have a new start, my time as an IPL cricketer comes to a close today, but my time as an explorer of the game around various leagues begins today,” Ashwin wrote on social media.
The 19th edition of the IPL starts on Saturday with defending champions RCB taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the tournament opener at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. CSK will start their campaign against Rajasthan Royals on March 30.
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