Raymond Q3 profit down 4.4% to ₹97 cr; income up 17.6%
Raymond profit for Q3 was down 4.4 per cent to ₹97 crore and the income went up 17.6 per cent to ₹2,168 crore
Raymond Ltd on Wednesday reported a decline of 4.42 per cent in its December quarter net profit at ₹96.60 crore, mainly on account of a one-time tax hit.
The company had posted a net profit of ₹101.07 crore during the October-December period of the previous fiscal, Raymond said in a regulatory filing.
Its revenue from operations rose 17.61 per cent to ₹2,168.16 crore during the quarter under review, as against ₹1,843.39 crore in the year-ago period.
According to Raymond, it has recorded the "highest-ever revenues in a quarter".
Total expenses were at ₹1,977.28 crore, up 17.34 per cent from ₹1,685.03 crore earlier.
Raymond has exercised the option of lower corporate tax rate which has resulted in one-time net impact of ₹73.5 crore in the profit and loss account, the company said in its earning statement.
Its EBITDA (pre-tax profit) was at ₹351 crore in the third quarter of FY23.
The company's Chairman and Managing Director Gautam Hari Singhania said, "Raymond continues to leverage the buoyancy in domestic markets as the festivities added to the fervour of good consumer demand leading to delivering highest-ever revenues in a quarter."
This was the fifth straight quarter where Raymond registered strong performance and overall generated free cash flows to further deleverage the balance sheet to below ₹1,000 crore of net debt levels, he added.
"The Net Debt has reduced to ₹932 crore as on December 31, 2022 as compared to ₹1,286 crore as on September 30, 2022, through free-cash-flow generation driven by strong profitability and working capital optimisation," the filing said.
Shares of Raymond Ltd on Wednesday settled at ₹1,376.70 on BSE, down 10.11 per cent from the previous close.
