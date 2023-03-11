Razer CEO says Twitter should buy SVB, Elon Musk says...1 min read . Updated: 11 Mar 2023, 08:38 AM IST
- Startup-focused lender SVB Financial Group became the largest bank failure since the financial crisis on Friday, in a sudden collapse that roiled global markets and stranded billions of dollars belonging to companies and investors.
After the debacle of SVB, Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan posted on Twitter and said that social media giant should can buy SVB and become a digital bank. Responding to his Tweet, Elon Musk said, “I’m open to the idea"
