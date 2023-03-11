Razer CEO says Twitter should buy SVB, Elon Musk says...

In another news, Bloomberg reported that Becker sold $3.6 million of company stock under a trading plan on 27 February. The last month's sale of 12,451 shares was the first time in more than a year that Becker had sold shares in parent company SVB Financial Group, according to regulatory filings. He filed the plan that allowed him to sell the shares on 26 January. The sales were made through a revocable trust controlled by Becker, added the news agency.