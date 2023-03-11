Razer CEO says Twitter should buy SVB, Elon Musk says...

After the debacle of SVB, Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan posted on Twitter and said that social media giant should can buy SVB and become a digital bank. Responding to his Tweet, Elon Musk said, “I’m open to the idea"
In a Tweet, Razer CEO wrote, “I think Twitter should buy SVB and become a digital bank."
Startup-focused lender SVB Financial Group became the largest bank failure since the financial crisis on Friday, in a sudden collapse that roiled global markets and stranded billions of dollars belonging to companies and investors.
California banking regulators closed the bank, which did business as Silicon Valley Bank, on Friday and appointed the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) as receiver for later disposition of its assets.
SVB's chief Greg Becker in a video message told the employees, "he is working with banking regulators to find a partner for the bank."
There is "no guarantee" that a deal will be struck, he added.
At present, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) has taken control of the lender.
In another news, Bloomberg reported that Becker sold $3.6 million of company stock under a trading plan on 27 February. The last month's sale of 12,451 shares was the first time in more than a year that Becker had sold shares in parent company SVB Financial Group, according to regulatory filings. He filed the plan that allowed him to sell the shares on 26 January. The sales were made through a revocable trust controlled by Becker, added the news agency.
(With inputs from agencies)
