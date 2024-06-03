RBA Seen as the Only Other Major Central Bank at Risk of Hiking
Australia’s central bank may have no choice but to resume raising interest rates this year if inflation fails to slow, according to money markets, setting it up as a potential outlier to a post-pandemic global tightening cycle that has all-but ended.
