RBA to Switch to New System for Monetary Policy Implementation
(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s central bank will switch to a new system for the implementation of monetary policy as passive quantitative tightening leads to a decline in reserves in the banking system, Assistant Governor Christopher Kent said on Tuesday.
