RBI cancels the licence of Rupee Co-operative Bank Pune
Rupee Co-operative Bank Pune will cease to carry on banking business, with effect from September 22, 2022
NEW DELHI : The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Wednesday said it has cancelled the licence of Rupee Co-operative Bank Ltd, Pune in compliance with the Bombay high court order dated September 12, 2017. The order shall become effective after six weeks from today i.e from September 22, 2022.