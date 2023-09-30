RBI clarifies: Last date to exchange ₹2,000 notes is 30 Sept, ‘will just be another piece of paper if not exchanged'
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has clarified that the ₹2,000 denomination banknote will cease to have its value after 30 September and will be just another piece of paper if one does not get it exchanged in any bank, as reported by news agency ANI.
