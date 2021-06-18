The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday cleared the takeover of Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank by Centrum Financial Services, allowing it an in-principle approval to set up a small finance bank.

“RBI has decided to grant “in-principle" approval to Centrum Financial Services Limited (the applicant) to set up a small finance bank under general Guidelines for ‘on tap’ Licensing of Small Finance Banks in the Private Sector dated 5 December 2019," it said in a statement.

On 24 September 2019, RBI put severe curbs on PMC Bank, including on cash withdrawals, amid a probe into accounting lapses. Cash withdrawals were initially capped at ₹1,000 per account for six months but gradually relaxed to ₹100,000 in June last year.

“With the above relaxation, more than 84% of the depositors of the bank will be able to withdraw their entire account balance," the central bank had said on 19 June 2020. Then in September this year, RBI appointed former Union Bank of India general manager A.K. Dixit as the new administrator of PMC Bank as J.B. Bhoria stepped down citing health reasons.

RBI said it would consider granting a license for commencement of banking business under Section 22 (1) of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, on being satisfied that the applicant has complied with the requisite conditions laid down by RBI as part of in-principle approval.

“This in-principle approval has been accorded in specific pursuance to the Centrum Financial Services Ltd’s offer dated 1 February in response to the Expression of Interest notification dated 3 November 2020 published by the Punjab & Maharashtra Co-operative Bank Ltd, Mumbai," RBI said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.