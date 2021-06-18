RBI clears Centrum's takeover bid for PMC Bank

“With the above relaxation, more than 84% of the depositors of the bank will be able to withdraw their entire account balance," the central bank had said on 19 June 2020. Then in September this year, RBI appointed former Union Bank of India general manager A.K. Dixit as the new administrator of PMC Bank as J.B. Bhoria stepped down citing health reasons.

