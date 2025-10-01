RBI eases forex compliance norms for small exporters and importers, boosting e-commerce trade
In a major boost to cross-border MSME trade, RBI has streamlined the reconciliation of export and import bills.
New Delhi: In a significant relief for micro and small exporters, including the fast-growing segment of e-commerce exporters, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has simplified the procedure for closing entries in the Export Data Processing and Monitoring System (EDPMS) and Import Data Processing and Monitoring System (IDPMS).