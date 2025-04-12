The week in charts: RBI cuts growth forecast, unemployment rises, tariffs paused
SummaryIn this weekly Plain Facts compilation, we present to you data-based insights, with easy-to-read charts, to help you delve deeper into the stories Mint reported the week gone by.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cut its growth projections for three quarters of 2025-26 amid global uncertainties related to trade tariffs. Meanwhile, unemployment rose marginally in 2024, and several countries got a breather after US President Donald Trump temporarily paused the reciprocal tariffs announced last week.