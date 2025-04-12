The week in charts: RBI cuts growth forecast, unemployment rises, tariffs paused

Tata Steel's Dutch job cuts

1,600: That’s the number of jobs Tata Steel Netherlands will cut to save costs. This is nearly a fifth of the 9,000 workforce at the IJmuiden steel factory. The company is taking several measures to save over €500 million (about ₹4,800 crore) in costs in FY26, Mint reported. This comes against the backdrop of a transition towards cleaner steelmaking with the financial aid from the Dutch government. The company is looking to shut one of its two coal-based blast furnaces at IJmuiden by 2030.