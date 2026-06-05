RBI move to raise foreign capital from NRIs a battle half won

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and government measures to attract foreign capital from a specified category of persons resident outside India will succeed materially if complemented by measures to increase the ease of doing business, said market experts and securities lawyers.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and government measures to attract foreign capital from a specified category of persons resident outside India will succeed materially if complemented by measures to increase the ease of doing business, said market experts and securities lawyers.
The central bank hiked investment limits for non-resident Indians (NRIs) and overseas citizen of India (OCI) in equity instruments traded on the stock market, without Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) registration, and extended the same facility to individual persons resident outside India (PROI).
The central bank hiked investment limits for non-resident Indians (NRIs) and overseas citizen of India (OCI) in equity instruments traded on the stock market, without Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) registration, and extended the same facility to individual persons resident outside India (PROI).
While the individual limit for NRIs/OCIs or person of Indian origin is being doubled to 10% and the aggregate limit is being increased to 24% from 10% in listed companies, the same is being extended to foreign entities that hold or operate assets in India, categorized as person resident outside India.
RBI will issue exact timelines for the implementation of the revised measures.
The call for relaxation of processes stems from NRI holdings in listed stocks remaining well below the extant limits.
For instance, NRI ownership as a percentage of Sensex market capitalization stood at a negligible 0.7% as of the quarter ending March 2026, per BSE data.
"It is a step in the right direction, but needs to be complemented by simple and digital processes related to KYC (know your customer), taxation, repatriation, etc., for significant inflows to materialise," said Nilesh Shah, managing director at Kotak Mahindra Asset Management, on the investment limits being raised.
Kotak AMC's Shah explained that documentation processes and taxation had to be simplified to move the needle significantly in terms of attracting foreign capital.
While agreeing with Shah, senior securities lawyer Chirag Shah felt the need of the hour was to immediately address the heavy foreign portfolio outflows, as even these could, for now, stem the rupee's slide.
"This is a good step structurally, which will result in potentially higher inflows from these cohorts notwithstanding the extant challenges involved for them to invest here," Shah said. “The other issues can be resolved over time.”
Some of the notable Sensex companies in which NRIs hold stakes include Asian Paints (1.17%), Jio Financial Services (1.18%), JSW Steel Ltd (1.15%), L&T (1.27%) and Trent (5.36%) as of the March quarter, per BSE.
FPIs have pulled out $57.68 billion worth of shares from India's secondary market since 2025, thanks to global AI trade, slowing corporate earnings, and, more recently, the West Asia war, which has disrupted nearly a fifth of the world's crude supplies, per S.K. Joshi, consultant at Khambatta Securities .
Brent has rallied 31% to $94.70 a barrel on Thursday since the West Asia conflict began on 28 February. Trading in oil continues through 11:30 pm IST. Meanwhile, the rupee has plunged 4.3% to 94.94 to the dollar, and the Nifty has shed 7.2% to close at 23,366.7 on Friday since the start of the war.
India levies a 15% short-term capital gains tax on shares sold before a year and a 12.5% capital gains tax on shares worth over ₹1 lakh if sold after one year .
Apart from high taxes, depreciation of the local unit erodes profits repatriated to the home country. LTCG was abolished only to be replaced with a securities transaction tax of 0.15% in 2004 by the then finance minister P. Chidambaram.
LTCG at 10% was reintroduced in 2018 by the late Arun Jaitley, then finance minister, even as STT continued. The LTCG rate was raised to 12.5% by Nirmala Sitharaman in her 2024 Budget. STT is currently levied at 0.1% in equity cash, 0.15% on the premium of equity options and 0.05% on equity futures.