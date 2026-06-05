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RBI move to raise foreign capital from NRIs a battle half won

Ram Sahgal
3 min read5 Jun 2026, 09:17 PM IST
RBI has rejected proposals to relax risk weights for residential and commercial real estate exposures tied to economic activity or underlying property cash flows. (Photo: Reuters)
RBI has rejected proposals to relax risk weights for residential and commercial real estate exposures tied to economic activity or underlying property cash flows. (Photo: Reuters)
Summary

Along with relaxation of investment limits in listed equities, documentation processes, taxes need to be eased, say experts.

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The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and government measures to attract foreign capital from a specified category of persons resident outside India will succeed materially if complemented by measures to increase the ease of doing business, said market experts and securities lawyers.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and government measures to attract foreign capital from a specified category of persons resident outside India will succeed materially if complemented by measures to increase the ease of doing business, said market experts and securities lawyers.

The central bank hiked investment limits for non-resident Indians (NRIs) and overseas citizen of India (OCI) in equity instruments traded on the stock market, without Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) registration, and extended the same facility to individual persons resident outside India (PROI).

The central bank hiked investment limits for non-resident Indians (NRIs) and overseas citizen of India (OCI) in equity instruments traded on the stock market, without Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) registration, and extended the same facility to individual persons resident outside India (PROI).

While the individual limit for NRIs/OCIs or person of Indian origin is being doubled to 10% and the aggregate limit is being increased to 24% from 10% in listed companies, the same is being extended to foreign entities that hold or operate assets in India, categorized as person resident outside India.

Also Read | RBI leaves rates unchanged, shifts focus to attracting foreign capital

RBI will issue exact timelines for the implementation of the revised measures.

The call for relaxation of processes stems from NRI holdings in listed stocks remaining well below the extant limits.

For instance, NRI ownership as a percentage of Sensex market capitalization stood at a negligible 0.7% as of the quarter ending March 2026, per BSE data.

"It is a step in the right direction, but needs to be complemented by simple and digital processes related to KYC (know your customer), taxation, repatriation, etc., for significant inflows to materialise," said Nilesh Shah, managing director at Kotak Mahindra Asset Management, on the investment limits being raised.

Kotak AMC's Shah explained that documentation processes and taxation had to be simplified to move the needle significantly in terms of attracting foreign capital.

While agreeing with Shah, senior securities lawyer Chirag Shah felt the need of the hour was to immediately address the heavy foreign portfolio outflows, as even these could, for now, stem the rupee's slide.

Also Read | RBI, govt unveil measures to boost foreign inflows in bonds, equities

"This is a good step structurally, which will result in potentially higher inflows from these cohorts notwithstanding the extant challenges involved for them to invest here," Shah said. “The other issues can be resolved over time.”

Some of the notable Sensex companies in which NRIs hold stakes include Asian Paints (1.17%), Jio Financial Services (1.18%), JSW Steel Ltd (1.15%), L&T (1.27%) and Trent (5.36%) as of the March quarter, per BSE.

FPIs have pulled out $57.68 billion worth of shares from India's secondary market since 2025, thanks to global AI trade, slowing corporate earnings, and, more recently, the West Asia war, which has disrupted nearly a fifth of the world's crude supplies, per S.K. Joshi, consultant at Khambatta Securities .

Brent has rallied 31% to $94.70 a barrel on Thursday since the West Asia conflict began on 28 February. Trading in oil continues through 11:30 pm IST. Meanwhile, the rupee has plunged 4.3% to 94.94 to the dollar, and the Nifty has shed 7.2% to close at 23,366.7 on Friday since the start of the war.

India levies a 15% short-term capital gains tax on shares sold before a year and a 12.5% capital gains tax on shares worth over 1 lakh if sold after one year .

Apart from high taxes, depreciation of the local unit erodes profits repatriated to the home country. LTCG was abolished only to be replaced with a securities transaction tax of 0.15% in 2004 by the then finance minister P. Chidambaram.

LTCG at 10% was reintroduced in 2018 by the late Arun Jaitley, then finance minister, even as STT continued. The LTCG rate was raised to 12.5% by Nirmala Sitharaman in her 2024 Budget. STT is currently levied at 0.1% in equity cash, 0.15% on the premium of equity options and 0.05% on equity futures.

Also Read | Competition for deposits “good” if it’s transparent: RBI governor
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Meet the Author

Ram Sahgal

Ram Sahgal is a deputy editor at Mint. He has over 20 years of experience in journalism, with previoRead more

us roles at The Intelligent Investor, Bombay Times, The Economic Times, and The New Indian Express. Between his media roles, he briefly worked at a commodities exchange before returning to his true passion, business journalism. Ram graduated in liberal arts from St Xavier’s College, Mumbai, where he studied films, which explains his move to Bombay Times, where he covered the film industry during the rise of Sunny Deol and Sanjay Dutt. He took a leap of faith to transfer to The Economic Times, and thanks to his restless mind, later moved to cover the commodities beat. Over the past three years, Ram has been tracking the stock markets at Mint. His focus areas include writing about market infrastructure institutions, brokerages, derivatives, and related regulations. His hobbies include spotting trains and understanding the locomotives that power them. In his free time, he takes his octogenarian mother out for drives and goes to the cinema with her on weekends. If he has a dream, it is to write a screenplay for a movie. For now, he enjoys viewing market data on NSE and BSE, observing the shifting mood of Mr Market, and conversing with market experts.

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HomeNewsRBI move to raise foreign capital from NRIs a battle half won

RBI move to raise foreign capital from NRIs a battle half won

Ram Sahgal
3 min read5 Jun 2026, 09:17 PM IST
RBI has rejected proposals to relax risk weights for residential and commercial real estate exposures tied to economic activity or underlying property cash flows. (Photo: Reuters)
RBI has rejected proposals to relax risk weights for residential and commercial real estate exposures tied to economic activity or underlying property cash flows. (Photo: Reuters)
Summary

Along with relaxation of investment limits in listed equities, documentation processes, taxes need to be eased, say experts.

Gift this article

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and government measures to attract foreign capital from a specified category of persons resident outside India will succeed materially if complemented by measures to increase the ease of doing business, said market experts and securities lawyers.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and government measures to attract foreign capital from a specified category of persons resident outside India will succeed materially if complemented by measures to increase the ease of doing business, said market experts and securities lawyers.

The central bank hiked investment limits for non-resident Indians (NRIs) and overseas citizen of India (OCI) in equity instruments traded on the stock market, without Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) registration, and extended the same facility to individual persons resident outside India (PROI).

The central bank hiked investment limits for non-resident Indians (NRIs) and overseas citizen of India (OCI) in equity instruments traded on the stock market, without Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) registration, and extended the same facility to individual persons resident outside India (PROI).

While the individual limit for NRIs/OCIs or person of Indian origin is being doubled to 10% and the aggregate limit is being increased to 24% from 10% in listed companies, the same is being extended to foreign entities that hold or operate assets in India, categorized as person resident outside India.

Also Read | RBI leaves rates unchanged, shifts focus to attracting foreign capital

RBI will issue exact timelines for the implementation of the revised measures.

The call for relaxation of processes stems from NRI holdings in listed stocks remaining well below the extant limits.

For instance, NRI ownership as a percentage of Sensex market capitalization stood at a negligible 0.7% as of the quarter ending March 2026, per BSE data.

"It is a step in the right direction, but needs to be complemented by simple and digital processes related to KYC (know your customer), taxation, repatriation, etc., for significant inflows to materialise," said Nilesh Shah, managing director at Kotak Mahindra Asset Management, on the investment limits being raised.

Kotak AMC's Shah explained that documentation processes and taxation had to be simplified to move the needle significantly in terms of attracting foreign capital.

While agreeing with Shah, senior securities lawyer Chirag Shah felt the need of the hour was to immediately address the heavy foreign portfolio outflows, as even these could, for now, stem the rupee's slide.

Also Read | RBI, govt unveil measures to boost foreign inflows in bonds, equities

"This is a good step structurally, which will result in potentially higher inflows from these cohorts notwithstanding the extant challenges involved for them to invest here," Shah said. “The other issues can be resolved over time.”

Some of the notable Sensex companies in which NRIs hold stakes include Asian Paints (1.17%), Jio Financial Services (1.18%), JSW Steel Ltd (1.15%), L&T (1.27%) and Trent (5.36%) as of the March quarter, per BSE.

FPIs have pulled out $57.68 billion worth of shares from India's secondary market since 2025, thanks to global AI trade, slowing corporate earnings, and, more recently, the West Asia war, which has disrupted nearly a fifth of the world's crude supplies, per S.K. Joshi, consultant at Khambatta Securities .

Brent has rallied 31% to $94.70 a barrel on Thursday since the West Asia conflict began on 28 February. Trading in oil continues through 11:30 pm IST. Meanwhile, the rupee has plunged 4.3% to 94.94 to the dollar, and the Nifty has shed 7.2% to close at 23,366.7 on Friday since the start of the war.

India levies a 15% short-term capital gains tax on shares sold before a year and a 12.5% capital gains tax on shares worth over 1 lakh if sold after one year .

Apart from high taxes, depreciation of the local unit erodes profits repatriated to the home country. LTCG was abolished only to be replaced with a securities transaction tax of 0.15% in 2004 by the then finance minister P. Chidambaram.

LTCG at 10% was reintroduced in 2018 by the late Arun Jaitley, then finance minister, even as STT continued. The LTCG rate was raised to 12.5% by Nirmala Sitharaman in her 2024 Budget. STT is currently levied at 0.1% in equity cash, 0.15% on the premium of equity options and 0.05% on equity futures.

Also Read | Competition for deposits “good” if it’s transparent: RBI governor
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Ram Sahgal

Ram Sahgal is a deputy editor at Mint. He has over 20 years of experience in journalism, with previoRead more

us roles at The Intelligent Investor, Bombay Times, The Economic Times, and The New Indian Express. Between his media roles, he briefly worked at a commodities exchange before returning to his true passion, business journalism. Ram graduated in liberal arts from St Xavier’s College, Mumbai, where he studied films, which explains his move to Bombay Times, where he covered the film industry during the rise of Sunny Deol and Sanjay Dutt. He took a leap of faith to transfer to The Economic Times, and thanks to his restless mind, later moved to cover the commodities beat. Over the past three years, Ram has been tracking the stock markets at Mint. His focus areas include writing about market infrastructure institutions, brokerages, derivatives, and related regulations. His hobbies include spotting trains and understanding the locomotives that power them. In his free time, he takes his octogenarian mother out for drives and goes to the cinema with her on weekends. If he has a dream, it is to write a screenplay for a movie. For now, he enjoys viewing market data on NSE and BSE, observing the shifting mood of Mr Market, and conversing with market experts.

Read Less
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