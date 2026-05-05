After Paytm, is India’s payments bank experiment running out of road?

Puneet Kumar AroraJaydeep Mukherjee
5 min read5 May 2026, 10:59 AM IST
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India's payments banks, intended to enhance financial inclusion, are struggling to remain viable amidst regulatory challenges and competition from UPI.(Bloomberg)
Summary
As the RBI cancels Paytm’s licence, the survival of India’s payments bank model faces scrutiny. Stifled by thin margins and UPI’s dominance, these niche players may struggle to remain relevant.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has cancelled the licence of Paytm Payments Bank, culminating a series of supervisory actions that began with a halt on new customer onboarding in March 2022 and subsequent stringent business restrictions.

While the action may appear rooted in regulatory non-compliance, it has reignited a broader debate over the viability of payments banks. Conceived to serve the unbanked, their relevance is now being questioned amid near-universal account ownership driven by Jan Dhan Yojana and intensifying competition from fintech platforms, most notably UPI.

With a key player exiting, concerns are mounting over the sustainability of India’s differentiated banking model.

Weak wicket

Payments banks were set up to advance financial inclusion by offering small savings accounts and digital payment services to migrant workers, small businesses and low-income households in the unorganized sector. They were initially permitted to accept deposits of up to 1 lakh per customer in 2014; this limit was later raised to 2 lakh in 2021.

However, they are barred from lending, issuing credit cards or accepting deposits from non-resident Indians, sharply constraining their operating scope.

Though initially hailed as the poster child of India’s differentiated banking experiment, enthusiasm faded early. The RBI granted in-principle approvals to 11 entities in 2015, but several withdrew, citing high compliance costs, lending restrictions and thin margins. Eventually, seven licences were issued, with Airtel Payments Bank the first to begin operations.

Also Read | What losing its payments bank licence means for Paytm

The constrained business model and high upfront costs meant a long road to profitability. Payments banks turned profitable only in 2022-23, aided by rising interest income. While they have remained in the black since, including in 2024-25, the recovery appears fragile, with a marginal dip in profits reflecting higher provisions and contingencies.

Margin limits

The core challenge lies in a structurally weak revenue model. While conventional banks generate the bulk of their income from lending, payments banks are not permitted to lend.

Instead, they rely on fee-based activities such as transaction charges on utility payments and small transfers, banking correspondent services, micro-ATM operations, cash management, commissions on PoS transactions, and other para-banking services such as insurance distribution and facilitating mutual fund investments.

These services are inherently low-margin. They involve small ticket sizes, are highly price-sensitive, and operate in a crowded market with multiple competing platforms. Pricing power, therefore, remains limited.

In 2024-25, about 76% of payments banks’ income came from non-interest sources, unlike traditional banks, where 80-85% of income is interest-based and driven by lending spreads.

The margin contrast is stark. Commercial banks typically borrow at around 4% and lend at 10-12%, generating healthy spreads. Payments banks, in comparison, pay 3-4% on deposits and earn only 6-7% on safe investments such as government securities—resulting in thin spreads and structurally constrained profitability.

Deposit dominance

Deposits in the segment are sharply concentrated, with India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) commanding about 73% of total deposits.

Backed by a nationwide postal network of over 0.15 million post offices and supported by nearly 0.19 million postmen and gramin dak sevaks, IPPB has onboarded customers rapidly, especially in rural and remote areas. The bank had around 117 million customers in 2024-25, reflecting the advantage of leveraging the familiarity and physical reach of the postal system. Integration with Post Office savings accounts has further enabled seamless and interoperable banking.

The next-largest player, Airtel Payments Bank, holds about 13% of deposits and has built its position by tapping into its large mobile subscriber base, extensive prepaid recharge network and retailer footprint.

Beyond these two, the market thins out quickly. Fino and Paytm payments banks hold relatively modest shares, while others remain marginal. There is limited room for smaller players to scale meaningfully, as the model favours institutions with strong distribution networks, large existing customer bases and the ability to operate at scale in a low-margin, highly competitive market.

Fintech fight

Payments banks began operations just as UPI was entering the mainstream, with both aimed at enabling low-value digital transactions. The overlap quickly turned into direct competition.

UPI enabled seamless bank-to-bank transfers, removing the need for users to park funds in payments bank wallets or accounts. In doing so, it undercut the core value proposition of payments banks, which relied on facilitating small-value transactions through stored balances.

Also Read | UPI, credit cards, EMIs: How India is choosing to pay

Aided by demonetization, ease of use, interoperability and zero transaction charges, UPI usage has surged from just 20 million transactions in 2016-17 to over 240 billion in 2025-26—an almost 12,000-fold increase. Transaction value rose from 0.07 trillion to about 314 trillion over the same period, a more than 4,000-fold jump.

Crucially, UPI has penetrated the grassroots economy, including small merchants and street vendors, who form the core customer base for payments banks.

With zero-cost transactions and near-universal acceptance, UPI has made specialized payments banks increasingly redundant in everyday digital payments. Payments banks have also faced stiff competition from platforms such as PhonePe and Google Pay, which offer integrated payment ecosystems layered on top of UPI.

Market misfit

Payments banks in India were modelled on the success of mobile money platforms in Sub-Saharan Africa, where services such as M-Pesa and Orange Money transformed finance for largely unbanked populations.

Telecom operators led that shift, leveraging vast customer bases, deep distribution reach and ease of onboarding. Over time, these platforms expanded beyond simple transfers to offer targeted services such as mobile-enabled credit, wealth management and microinsurance, drawing on rich customer data to tailor offerings.

The scale of adoption has been significant. In 2025, Sub-Saharan Africa accounted for nearly half of global mobile money accounts and processed 92 billion transactions out of a worldwide total of 125 billion.

India attempted a similar telecom-led model, but outcomes diverged sharply. M-Pesa Payments Bank shut down in July 2019, within a few years of launch, amid regulatory constraints and growing competition.

Also Read | These new-age firms turned around before IPOs but went back to old ways soon

While companies in Sub-Saharan Africa can charge for basic services—since mobile money often serves as the primary account for many users—India’s hyper-competitive fintech landscape, high bank account penetration and the rise of UPI, a free and ubiquitous payments rail, have made it difficult for payments banks to monetize transactions sustainably.

Puneet Kumar Arora is an assistant professor of economics at Delhi Technological University. Jaydeep Mukherjee is a professor of economics at Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai.

About the Authors

Puneet Kumar Arora

Puneet is an assistant professor of economics at Delhi Technological University, where he teaches courses in statistics, econometrics, and applied economic analysis. He has been an independent contributor to Mint since June 2021, writing regularly for the Plain Facts section. His work focuses on simplifying complex economic ideas using data-driven insights and empirical tools. Drawing on his teaching experience, he translates technical concepts into clear and accessible narratives for a general audience. His writing combines statistical analysis with current economic developments to explain trends in a way that is both rigorous and easy to understand. <br><br>Puneet’s professional experience includes research and writing across sectors such as infrastructure, telecom, and energy, which strengthens his ability to interpret macroeconomic trends in a practical context. He has written extensively on a wide range of macroeconomic and policy issues, including India’s efforts to build globally competitive professional services firms, the economics of domestic social media platforms, the role of comparative advantage in shaping trade outcomes, the country’s nuclear energy pivot, bank consolidation, monetary policy transmission, and critical assessments of free trade agreements in a fragmenting global economy. He brings an interdisciplinary perspective to his work, connecting academic tools with real-world applications.<br><br>Puneet believes that data should be used not only to inform but also to communicate clearly, making economic analysis relevant, credible, and accessible to a wider readership.

Jaydeep Mukherjee

Dr. Jaydeep Mukherjee comes with 25 years of experience in academics, teaching and research. His areas of interest include Macroeconomic Theory and Policy, International Macroeconomics, International Finance, Trade Analytics and Global Business Environment.<br><br>He is presently working as Professor in Economics at Great Lakes Institute of Management Chennai. His previous assignment was with Shiv Nadar University Chennai as a Professor of Economics. Prior to that he held a full-time faculty role at the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) Delhi, and also served as Visiting Faculty in Economics at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), IMI Delhi, IIM Raipur and IIM Sirmaur.<br><br>Dr. Mukherjee holds an MA in economics, and a PhD from Jadavpur University, Kolkata. He was awarded the gold medal at both undergraduate and postgraduate levels. He has done extensive professional development programmes on Shipping and Logistics organized by APEC-Antwerp/Flanders Port Training Centre at Port of Antwerp, Belgium and successfully completed Summer School on DSGE Modelling at University of Surrey, UK.<br><br>He has completed more than 18 funded research projects sponsored by reputed organisations in India and abroad, namely, Walmart, International Finance Corporation World Bank, DFID-UK, PWC, Reserve Bank of India, etc. Dr. Mukherjee has more than 30 publications in Scopus/ABDC-indexed Journals. Some of his research papers are published in reputed peer-reviewed international journals, namely, Journal of Policy Modelling, Journal of Asian Economics, Management Research Review, South Asian Journal of Macroeconomics and Public Finance, Review of Market Integration, Journal of World Trade, Journal of World Investment and Trade, etc. His articles on macroeconomics and trade related issues have been published in newspapers like Mint, The Hindu Business Line, The Economic Times, Nikkei Asia, etc.

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