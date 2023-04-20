RBI, bank executives to discuss supervisory, ethics, governance issues in May2 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 02:35 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India and executives of state-run and private banks will be discussing supervisory issues in May, according to the sources
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will hold separate meetings with the executive of state-run and private banks late next month to discuss supervision, ethics and governance issues, five banking sources said on Thursday.
