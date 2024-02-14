News
RBI swipes left on commercial credit cards
SummaryBusinesses typically pay their vendors by bank transfers or commercial credit cards called Business Payment Service Provider (BPSP) transactions, which are now suspended by RBI
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has halted businesses from paying each other via credit cards, by ordering card networks Visa and Mastercard to stop all such payments.
