RBI swipes left on commercial credit cards

While the circular refers to commercial cards, there are retail use cases too. For instance, an individual cannot pay another using his credit or debit card, but has to use fund transfers or the ubiquitous UPI (unified payments interface). However, some fintechs were allowing such payments where a person would pay rent through their credit card to a fintech, which would then send it to the landlord. In this case, the landlord is not a registered merchant and therefore cannot accept card payments.