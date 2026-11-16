RBI tells Tata Sons to comply with upper-layer NBFC rules, including listing

Bengaluru and Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has, for the first time, put it in writing: Tata Sons must comply with the requirement of listing.

In a letter sent after rejecting Tata Sons’ request on 11 September to be exempted from the classification of a core investment company and, consequently, avoid a public listing, the banking regulator directed the Tata Group holding company to comply with regulations governing upper-layer non-banking financial companies (NBFC-UL), “including the requirement of listing”.



“While specific guidance has not been sought on any particular regulation/ guideline/ direction, from the discussion in the Board regarding listing, it seems the guidance is perhaps with respect to the same,” RBI said in a letter dated 16 November to Tata Sons chief financial officer Saurabh Agrawal. “In this connection, you are advised to comply with all applicable regulations/ guidelines/ directions, issued by the RBI in respect of NBFCs in the Upper Layer (NBFC-UL), as stipulated in extant regulations/ guidelines/ directions hosted on the RBI’s website, including the requirement of listing by your company.”

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RBI’s listing directive is expected to be on the agenda for the upcoming Tata Sons board meeting on 26 November, according to an executive privy to the development. The central bank has not set a fresh deadline for Tata Sons to go public.

The directive was in response to a letter dated 6 October in which Tata Sons sought guidance from the regulator on complying with its rules, without specifying any particular regulation.

RBI’s decision to stand firm on the listing requirement comes as the country’s second-largest group by market capitalization faces a serious internal dispute. At the board meeting in September, Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata was outvoted by five directors led by Tata Sons chairman N. Chandrasekaran. The board decided to comply with RBI’s listing directive and extend Chandrasekaran’s term. It also overruled Noel’s opposition to Chandrasekaran’s reappointment, granting him a third five-year term beginning February next year.

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September replay The latest communication follows a similar sequence of events two months ago. On 11 September, RBI rejected Tata Sons’ request for a 30-month exemption from a possible listing, six days before the company’s board meeting on 17 September.

Noel has called the decision to reappoint Chandrasekaran invalid, while Tata Sons has defended it.

Tata Trusts, which own about 66% of Tata Sons, oppose a listing. On 28 September, the trusts suggested that Tata Sons could merge two subsidiaries to avoid being classified as both a core investment company and a non-banking financial company.

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It is unclear whether Tata Sons shared this proposal with RBI in its 6 October letter.

An email sent to Tata Sons and Tata Trusts seeking comment went unanswered.

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RBI noted that Tata Sons had not specified the guidance it was seeking and said it had drawn its own conclusion from the discussion at the company’s board meeting. The regulator asked Tata Sons to raise any further questions clearly and provide details. It also sought confirmation that the company had received the letter.

Tata Sons and Tata Trusts did not immediately respond to queries on why the 6 October letter did not cite a specific regulation and whether the trusts had been consulted before it was sent.

Running out of road RBI classified Tata Sons as an upper-layer NBFC in September 2022, giving it three years, until 30 September 2025, to list. In March 2024, Tata Sons sought to surrender its NBFC registration, a move that would have exempted it from the listing requirement. RBI rejected the request on 11 September 2026.

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The latest letter adds to the pressure on Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata, who has argued that a listing would undermine the group’s philanthropic model.

“My worry is that listing, which is what some people are proposing, will change the Tata way,” Noel said at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit on Saturday.

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“If we have 30,000, 40,000 shareholders, profit may take precedence over philanthropy, and I think that would fundamentally change the Tata way of working,” he said.

Not everyone at the trusts shares this view. In a letter dated 11 November, TVS chairman emeritus Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh questioned whether the opposition to listing was aimed at protecting the Tata model or retaining control over Tata Sons.

About the Authors Varun Sood Varun Sood has been a business journalist writing on corporate affairs for the past 17 years. He currently oversees corporate coverage, including info...Read More ✕ Varun Sood Varun Sood has been a business journalist writing on corporate affairs for the past 17 years. He currently oversees corporate coverage, including information technology (IT) services, aviation, auto, metals and mining, and conglomerates at Mint. He started as a reporter at Business Standard in 2005, after a short internship at the Economic and Political Weekly. Having worked across newsrooms in Delhi and Mumbai, including at DNA, the Financial Times, and the Economic Times, he is now based in Bengaluru. He is most proud of his work over the last decade at Mint, including writing about the rise and fall of some CEOs at Infosys, TCS, Cognizant, and Wipro. His first book, “Azim Premji: The Man Beyond the Billions”, was published by HarperCollins in October 2020. These days, he is spending more time reading annual reports and analysts' transcripts. Varun’s two pet peeves are access journalism and the dying art of interviews with business leaders. If you think there is something wrong inside your company or there are problems with corporate governance that you'd like to highlight, email him at varun.sood@livemint.com. Satish John Satish John serves as the Managing Editor at Mint, bringing over 30 years of experience in business journalism. He began his career in 1996 as a repor...Read More ✕ Satish John Satish John serves as the Managing Editor at Mint, bringing over 30 years of experience in business journalism. He began his career in 1996 as a reporter at the Telegraph after a brief stint in the corporate sector. During his three decades of journalism, Satish has written on almost all sectors, including conglomerates, power, metals and mining, aviation and auto. Before joining Mint in 2022 (this is his second stint with the paper after earlier working from 2008 to 2011), Satish worked at The Economic Times and DNA. At Mint, Satish oversees the corporate, banking and markets coverage. One of his key roles is to manage news reporting teams and ensure their coordination across cities. The other important role he plays is in helping the paper get big news scoops and stories. His colleagues say he is a great raconteur and always has some interesting stories about promoters and companies. These days, Satish is exploring podcasts and AI tools to better tell stories and reach a wider audience. Inside the newsroom, reporters and editors continue to ideate with Satish to better their stories.