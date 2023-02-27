RBL Bank enters into agreement with Exim Bank for trade finance
The financing structure of this arrangement provides us with an opportunity to offer trade services in untapped markets while lowering the risks associated with global trade, said MD & CEO, RBL Bank
Private lender RBL Bank on Monday announced it has entered into an agreement with Export-Import Bank of India (India Exim Bank) under Trade Assistance Programme (TAP)to support cross-border trade transactions.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×